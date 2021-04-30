123487_242.jpg DONTAVIOUS ROBERTS

ROBERTS, DONTAVIOUS DEVON 04/28/2021

Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 214

FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags