2206_192.jpg WILLIAM MCKEEVER

MCKEEVER, WILLIAM NICHOLAS 04/28/2021

Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 211

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags