STATON, MICHAEL SCOTT 04/28/2021

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 155

FTA-BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $45000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags