Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.