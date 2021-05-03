RICHARDSON, KEVIN JAMALE 05/01/2021
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 180
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 3, 2021 @ 5:30 am
RICHARDSON, KEVIN JAMALE 05/01/2021
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 180
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET