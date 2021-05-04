DANIELS, HYSUAN LAMONTE 05/03/2021
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 180
INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 4, 2021 @ 12:19 pm
DANIELS, HYSUAN LAMONTE 05/03/2021
Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 180
INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET