CONNIE, THOMAS JEFFREY 05/03/2021
Age: 50 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 190
PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 4, 2021 @ 12:19 pm
CONNIE, THOMAS JEFFREY 05/03/2021
Age: 50 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 190
PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET