Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED SATURDAY... .Very low humidity, gusty winds, and extremely low fuel moisture will lead to a high risk for rapid fire spread today. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * AFFECTED AREA...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Tyrrell, Mainland Dare, Greene, Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Duplin, Lenoir, Jones, Pamlico, Northern Craven, Southern Craven, West Carteret, East Carteret, Inland Onslow, Coastal Onslow and Northern Outer Banks. * TIMING...Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Around 70. * LIGHTNING...None * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions may develop Saturday. Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control in these conditions. All outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&