CARNEY, AARON RAY 05/06/2021
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 190
AWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FEL ASSAULT INDIV W/DISAB - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
ASSAULT BY STANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
PROBATION VIOLATION- ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
PROBATION VIOLATION-GIVE/SELL/MOB/DEV/IN - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
PROBATION VIOLATION-OBT PROP BY FALSE PR/CHT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET