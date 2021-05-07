GIBBS, MICHAEL TYRONE 05/06/2021

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 170

INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $250000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

