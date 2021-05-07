...DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED SATURDAY...
.Very low humidity, gusty winds, and extremely low fuel moisture
will lead to a high risk for rapid fire spread today.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA.
The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued
a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity,
which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday
evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Tyrrell, Mainland
Dare, Greene, Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Duplin, Lenoir, Jones,
Pamlico, Northern Craven, Southern Craven, West Carteret, East
Carteret, Inland Onslow, Coastal Onslow and Northern Outer
Banks.
* TIMING...Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...Around 70.
* LIGHTNING...None
* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions may develop Saturday.
Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control in these
conditions. All outdoor burning is discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&