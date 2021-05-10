SCOTT, NATHAN RAY 05/08/2021
Age: 39 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 160
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: May 10, 2021 @ 4:41 am
