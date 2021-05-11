214845 BLAKE JACOB May 11, 2021 1 hr ago 1 of 2 JACOB, BLAKE ALLEN 05/10/2021Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 150FTA ABANDON CHILD FOR SIX MONTHS - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Jacob Secu Status Allen Felony Bond Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Progress 2021 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Her Magazine April 2021 Eastern NC Living Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector