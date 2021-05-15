214868 MICHAEL EVANS May 15, 2021 May 15, 2021 Updated 11 min ago 1 of 2 EVANS, MICHAEL LOUIS 05/12/2021Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 270SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Progress 2021 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Her Magazine April 2021 Eastern NC Living Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector