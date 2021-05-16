214935 MONTE COREY May 16, 2021 51 min ago 1 of 2 COREY, MONTE LEE 05/15/2021Age: 45 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 185COMMUNICATING THREATS - VIOLATION OF PRETRAIL RELEASE - Bond: $5500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Corey Monte Threat Secu Status Violation Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Progress 2021 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Her Magazine April 2021 Eastern NC Living Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector