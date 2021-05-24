215115 BRANDY BOOMHOWER May 24, 2021 49 min ago 1 of 2 BOOMHOWER, BRANDY MICHELLE 05/24/2021Age: 36 Sex: F Race: W Height: 500 Weight: 132SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Boomhower Brandy Michelle Enology Law Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Progress 2021 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Her Magazine April 2021 Eastern NC Living Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector