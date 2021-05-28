215198 CORVELLIUS LANE May 28, 2021 51 min ago 1 of 2 LANE, CORVELLIUS DEMARIO 05/27/2021Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 135FAIL TO REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Felony Fail Type Bond Status Demario Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Progress 2021 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Her Magazine April 2021 Eastern NC Living Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector