215215 DARRELL KENDRICK May 28, 2021 51 min ago 1 of 2 KENDRICK, DARRELL RAY 05/28/2021Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 175FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Darrell Ray Status