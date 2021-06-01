215271 MICHAEL FISHER Jun 1, 2021 Jun 1, 2021 Updated 52 min ago 1 of 2 FISHER, MICHAEL ANTWAIN 05/31/2021Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 156DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Progress 2021 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Her Magazine April 2021 Eastern NC Living Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector