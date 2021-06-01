FLOYD, CURTIS IVORY 05/31/2021
Age: 63 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 268
DWI ALCOHOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: June 1, 2021 @ 8:24 pm
