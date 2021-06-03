SPRUILL, JA`SEAN TY`REQ 06/01/2021

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 120

FTA-DRIVING AFTER CONSUMING<21 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

