Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Greene, Martin and Pitt. * From Noon EDT today through late tonight. * Another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms is expected over the eastern North Carolina coastal plain this afternoon and through tonight. This comes after heavy rainfall yesterday totaling 1 to 3 inches. Another 1 to 3 inches of rain are expected today and tonight, with isolated amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible. This additional rainfall will lead to the risk of flash flooding from increased runoff of now saturated soils. * Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. &&