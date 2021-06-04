...The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC has
issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina...
Chicod Creek Near Simpson affecting Pitt County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Chicod Creek Near Simpson.
* From this evening until further notice.
* At 7:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to
Mobleys Bridge Road.
* Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water runs over Mobleys Bridge Road near
the bridge.
&&