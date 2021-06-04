Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.