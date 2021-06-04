...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT GREENE...AND SOUTHWESTERN PITT
COUNTIES...
At 914 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Farmville,
moving southeast at 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include...
Greenville, Farmville, Snow Hill, Maury, Ormondsville, Roundtree,
Lizzie, Fountain, Hookerton, Castoria, Fort Run VFD, Bull Head VFD
and Walstonburg.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.