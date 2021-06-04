ROSS, MICHAEL ANDREW 06/04/2021
Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 140
HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * From Saturday afternoon until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 14.1 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT GREENE...AND SOUTHWESTERN PITT COUNTIES... At 914 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Farmville, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Greenville, Farmville, Snow Hill, Maury, Ormondsville, Roundtree, Lizzie, Fountain, Hookerton, Castoria, Fort Run VFD, Bull Head VFD and Walstonburg. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
ROSS, MICHAEL ANDREW 06/04/2021
Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 140
HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET