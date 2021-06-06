GARCIA-LUNA, MARIO ALBERTO 06/04/2021

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 260

FTA POSS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA SIMPLE POSSESSSCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FELONY POSS OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET