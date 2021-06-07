HOPKINS, DEMISHA LATA 06/04/2021

Age: 36 Sex: F Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 150

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY POINTING GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET