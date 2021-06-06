MOOTS, JEREMY LEE 06/05/2021
Age: 37 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 153
FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 6, 2021 @ 11:47 pm
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.6 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Sunday was 14.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Water threatens properties on Loop Road north of Hookerton. In northwest Greene County, water surrounds several homes, and HWY 58 is likely impassable heading into Wilson County. &&