...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir
Counties.
For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton.
* Until further notice.
* At 8:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 8:00 PM EDT Sunday was 14.6 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet
tomorrow evening.
* Impact...At 16.0 feet, Water threatens properties on Loop Road
north of Hookerton. In northwest Greene County, water surrounds
several homes, and HWY 58 is likely impassable heading into Wilson
County.
