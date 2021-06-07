Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until early Saturday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Monday was 14.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 12.8 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Water threatens properties on Loop Road north of Hookerton. In northwest Greene County, water surrounds several homes, and HWY 58 is likely impassable heading into Wilson County. &&