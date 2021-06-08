GREEN, TASHANA WANNETTE 06/08/2021

Age: 28 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 127

PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags