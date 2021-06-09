POLLARD, FRANKIE LAMAR 06/09/2021

Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 227

FTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags