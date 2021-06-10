HARRIS, TAYLOR JACKSON 06/09/2021

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 145

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags