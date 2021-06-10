TYLER, LOWELL CORTEZ 06/09/2021

Age: 53 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 165

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-UNSAFE MOVEMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags