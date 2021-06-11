FRIASON, CHAUNCEY MARQUEZZ 06/10/2021
Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 150
POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON-PV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: June 11, 2021 @ 8:18 pm
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 9:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Friday was 13.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.3 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&
...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT GREENE...NORTHERN LENOIR...PITT AND WESTERN MARTIN COUNTIES... At 814 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wilson to 8 miles northwest of Snow Hill to near Goldsboro. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Greenville, Kinston, Winterville, Ayden, Farmville, La Grange, Bethel, Grifton, Snow Hill, Bell Arthur, House, Bruce, Dawson, Graingers, Institute, Jason, Maury, Ormondsville, Roundtree and Lizzie. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
FRIASON, CHAUNCEY MARQUEZZ 06/10/2021
Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 150
POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON-PV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET