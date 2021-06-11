MCCOY, STEPHEN MICHAEL 06/10/2021

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 160

FTA/RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA/AWDW GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags