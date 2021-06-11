PUGH, BLAKE MARQUESE 06/10/2021

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 165

PWISD COCAINE/PV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags