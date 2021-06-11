Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.