...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT GREENE...NORTHERN
LENOIR...PITT AND WESTERN MARTIN COUNTIES...
At 814 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Wilson to 8 miles northwest of Snow
Hill to near Goldsboro. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include...
Greenville, Kinston, Winterville, Ayden, Farmville, La Grange,
Bethel, Grifton, Snow Hill, Bell Arthur, House, Bruce, Dawson,
Graingers, Institute, Jason, Maury, Ormondsville, Roundtree and
Lizzie.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.