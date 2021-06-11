MOYE, DARIELL MARKES 06/10/2021

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 158

MAINTAIN VEH/DWELLING/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags