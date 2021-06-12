WILLIAMS, STEVEN GRAYSON 06/11/2021

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 180

NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $420.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $180.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags