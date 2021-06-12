WORSLEY, TYQUAN DAVON 06/11/2021

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 145

PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags