VELASCO, VICTORIA DANIELLE 06/11/2021

Age: 34 Sex: F Race: W Height: 411 Weight: 110

BREAKING OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY AFTER B & E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags