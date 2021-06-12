ELLISON, THOMAS RAY 06/11/2021

Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 145

POST RELEASE PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION DWI LEVEL 3 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags