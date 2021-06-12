KNIGHT, NEHIMIAH ZA`KEITH 06/11/2021

Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 280

POSSESSION OF MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags