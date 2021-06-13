FREEMAN, LASHAYE DENISE 06/12/2021

Age: 31 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 279

ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT LEO/PO SER INJ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags