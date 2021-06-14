POSEY, ZACHARY 06/13/2021

Age: 28 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 360

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags