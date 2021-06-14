DAVIS, SHAQUAN 06/13/2021

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 220

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags