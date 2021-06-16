MOORE, EARL MCKENLEY 06/15/2021

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 140

FAILURE TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

